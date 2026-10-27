From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A triumph unlike any other
Tchaikovsky was no stranger to success, but the premiere of his Third Orchestral Suite was something special. He called it a triumph unlike anything he'd experienced before. From its lyrical opening to its dazzling finale, it's easy to hear why audiences loved it. Hear it for yourself tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.