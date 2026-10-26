From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Never too late
It's never too late to try something new. César Franck was in his mid-sixties when he composed his first and only symphony. After a lifetime devoted largely to organ music and teaching, he took on a new challenge and created one of his most celebrated works. Find a little inspiration, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.