© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Never too late

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Garvit Nama
/
Unsplash

It's never too late to try something new. César Franck was in his mid-sixties when he composed his first and only symphony. After a lifetime devoted largely to organ music and teaching, he took on a new challenge and created one of his most celebrated works. Find a little inspiration, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino