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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Period dramas

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 24, 2026 at 7:32 AM EDT
Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Henry Thomas, Julia Ormond, Tantoo Cardinal
TriStar
Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Henry Thomas, Julia Ormond, Tantoo Cardinal

From the grand estates of Edwardian England to the rugged landscapes of the American West, movies can take us back to another time. And the music helps set the scene. This week, Reel Music explores the world of period dramas, with scores from Downton Abbey, Legends of the Fall and more.Hear Reel Music Saturday night at 9, with an encore broadcast Sunday evening at 6, on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino