From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A conversation between cello and piano
Dmitri Shostakovich wrote his Cello Sonata at a turning point in his life, creating music that moves between tenderness, tension, and flashes of humor. It's an intimate conversation between two instruments, performed by a brother and sister who know each other well. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason perform Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.