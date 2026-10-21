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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A conversation between cello and piano

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
James Hole
/
courtesy of the artists

Dmitri Shostakovich wrote his Cello Sonata at a turning point in his life, creating music that moves between tenderness, tension, and flashes of humor. It's an intimate conversation between two instruments, performed by a brother and sister who know each other well. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason perform Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino