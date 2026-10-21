A conversation between cello and piano

Dmitri Shostakovich wrote his Cello Sonata at a turning point in his life, creating music that moves between tenderness, tension, and flashes of humor. It's an intimate conversation between two instruments, performed by a brother and sister who know each other well. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason perform Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.