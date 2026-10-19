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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Covering the basses

WSHU | By Tyler Kline
Published October 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Kael Bloom
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We're used to seeing the double basses in the back of the orchestra, but this morning one takes the spotlight. Edgar Meyer, who started learning bass from his father at age five, steps out front with a bluesy piece of his own, written at the request of the Minnesota Orchestra's principal bassist. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer and broadcaster whose work spans concert music, contemporary classical curation, and public radio. He spent thirteen years as a host on Classical WSMR in Tampa, Florida, and has been heard on stations including Morehead State Public Radio, WGUC, KBACH, WFCC, WCRI, and WSCS.
See stories by Tyler Kline