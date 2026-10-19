From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Covering the basses
We're used to seeing the double basses in the back of the orchestra, but this morning one takes the spotlight. Edgar Meyer, who started learning bass from his father at age five, steps out front with a bluesy piece of his own, written at the request of the Minnesota Orchestra's principal bassist. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.