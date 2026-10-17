From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Alex North: a Hollywood original
From the epic scale of Spartacus to the raw emotion of A Streetcar Named Desire, composer Alex North knew how to tell a story through music. He brought a fresh sound to Hollywood film scores, incorporating jazz and modern classical influences into his work. Along the way, he earned 15 Academy Award nominations.
Hear music from his remarkable career on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday evening at 6 on WSHU.