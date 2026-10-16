From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Distinctly American sound
America has inspired composers from around the world. Antonín Dvořák drew on American musical traditions for his New World Symphony, while Igor Stravinsky and Maurice Ravel found inspiration in jazz and the blues.
Hear how these distinctly American sounds opened up new musical possibilities on America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.