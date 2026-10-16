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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Distinctly American sound

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Branford Marsalis Quartet, London Jazz Festival 14th Nov 2014, Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, Branford Marsalis - saxophones, Joey Calderazzo - piano, Eric Revis - bass, Evan Sherman - drums
Roger Thomas
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courtesy of the artist
Branford Marsalis Quartet, London Jazz Festival 14th Nov 2014, Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, Branford Marsalis - saxophones, Joey Calderazzo - piano, Eric Revis - bass, Evan Sherman - drums

America has inspired composers from around the world. Antonín Dvořák drew on American musical traditions for his New World Symphony, while Igor Stravinsky and Maurice Ravel found inspiration in jazz and the blues.

Hear how these distinctly American sounds opened up new musical possibilities on America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino