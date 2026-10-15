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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A vibrant celebration of Mexico's musical heritage

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Mexican composer Carlos Chávez looked to his country's Indigenous musical traditions for inspiration. His Symphony No. 2 draws on melodies from Indigenous communities in Mexico, combining them with the power and color of a modern orchestra. The result is a vibrant celebration of Mexico's musical heritage.
Hear Carlos Chávez's Symphony No. 2  tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino