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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A musical legacy that endures

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga
public domain
Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga

Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga accomplished an extraordinary amount before his 20th birthday. The Spanish composer wrote a symphony, an opera and chamber music before his life was cut short. Much of his music has been lost, but his surviving works offer a glimpse of what might have been.
Hear one of those musical treasures, Arriaga's Overture No. 1, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino