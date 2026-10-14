A musical legacy that endures

Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga accomplished an extraordinary amount before his 20th birthday. The Spanish composer wrote a symphony, an opera and chamber music before his life was cut short. Much of his music has been lost, but his surviving works offer a glimpse of what might have been.

Hear one of those musical treasures, Arriaga's Overture No. 1, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

