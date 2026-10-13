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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A night out in Paris

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Le Chahut, 1889-90
Georges Seurat
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Public Doman
Le Chahut, 1889-90

Jacques Offenbach knew how to entertain an audience. His operettas were filled with lively melodies, romance and a healthy dose of mischief. Gaîté Parisienne brings some of his most popular music together in a colorful portrait of Parisian nightlife, complete with the famous can-can.

Kick up your heels tonight with WSHU on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino