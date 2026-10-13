From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A night out in Paris
Jacques Offenbach knew how to entertain an audience. His operettas were filled with lively melodies, romance and a healthy dose of mischief. Gaîté Parisienne brings some of his most popular music together in a colorful portrait of Parisian nightlife, complete with the famous can-can.
Kick up your heels tonight with WSHU on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.