From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Experience the grandeur of the Sierra Nevada mountains
The rugged peaks and wide-open landscapes of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains inspired composer Ben Shirley’s High Sierra Sonata. It’s a musical portrait of a place known for its dramatic scenery and natural beauty.
Experience the grandeur of the Sierra Nevada mountains tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.