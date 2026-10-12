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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Experience the grandeur of the Sierra Nevada mountains

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Bret Lowrey
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Unsplash

The rugged peaks and wide-open landscapes of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains inspired composer Ben Shirley’s High Sierra Sonata. It’s a musical portrait of a place known for its dramatic scenery and natural beauty.

Experience the grandeur of the Sierra Nevada mountains tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino