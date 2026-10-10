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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Avengers, assemble!

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Marvel

Avengers, assemble! With Avengers: Endgame back in theaters, Reel Music is suiting up with the heroes of Marvel and DC. Hear music from The Avengers, Batman and Superman… and more comic book heroes who made the leap to the movies.
It’s a super-powered edition of Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino