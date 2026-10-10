Avengers, assemble! With Avengers: Endgame back in theaters, Reel Music is suiting up with the heroes of Marvel and DC. Hear music from The Avengers, Batman and Superman… and more comic book heroes who made the leap to the movies.

It’s a super-powered edition of Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.