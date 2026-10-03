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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The music of Anne Dudley

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 3, 2026 at 8:46 AM EDT
PBS

If you watched the PBS series Poldark, you know Anne Dudley’s music. She composed the score for the acclaimed series, and she won an Academy Award for her score to The Full Monty.
Hear music from Poldark, The Full Monty and more as Reel Music celebrates composer Anne Dudley. Listen Saturday night at 9, with an encore Sunday at 6, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino