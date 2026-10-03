The music of Anne Dudley

If you watched the PBS series Poldark, you know Anne Dudley’s music. She composed the score for the acclaimed series, and she won an Academy Award for her score to The Full Monty.

Hear music from Poldark, The Full Monty and more as Reel Music celebrates composer Anne Dudley. Listen Saturday night at 9, with an encore Sunday at 6, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

