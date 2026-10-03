From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Coffee is a must-have
In honor of International Coffee Day, Sunday Baroque has music for everyone who takes their coffee seriously. Johann Sebastian Bach’s Coffee Cantata tells the story of a young woman who loves coffee so much, she refuses to give it up.
Pour yourself a cup and hear selections from Bach’s Coffee Cantata this Sunday. Listen from 7 am to 1 pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.