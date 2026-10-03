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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Coffee is a must-have

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 3, 2026 at 11:21 PM EDT
Jocelyn Morales
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In honor of International Coffee Day, Sunday Baroque has music for everyone who takes their coffee seriously. Johann Sebastian Bach’s Coffee Cantata tells the story of a young woman who loves coffee so much, she refuses to give it up.

Pour yourself a cup and hear selections from Bach’s Coffee Cantata this Sunday. Listen from 7 am to 1 pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona