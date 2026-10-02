From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The creative legacy of MacDowell
For more than a century, a retreat in the woods of New Hampshire has given artists the time and space to create. Generations of American composers have spent time at MacDowell, including Aaron Copland, Amy Beach, Leonard Bernstein and many more.
Explore The MacDowell Legacy on America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.