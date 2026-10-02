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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The creative legacy of MacDowell

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Oriana Camara
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MacDowell

For more than a century, a retreat in the woods of New Hampshire has given artists the time and space to create. Generations of American composers have spent time at MacDowell, including Aaron Copland, Amy Beach, Leonard Bernstein and many more.

Explore The MacDowell Legacy on America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino