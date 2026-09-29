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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Elgar's intimate masterpiece

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Late in his life, Edward Elgar found himself composing in a world transformed by the First World War. His Cello Concerto was a departure from the grand music that had made him famous... more intimate, reflective and deeply personal.

Tonight, hear cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason with the London Symphony Orchestra in Elgar’s Cello Concerto on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino