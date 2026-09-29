From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Elgar's intimate masterpiece
Late in his life, Edward Elgar found himself composing in a world transformed by the First World War. His Cello Concerto was a departure from the grand music that had made him famous... more intimate, reflective and deeply personal.
Tonight, hear cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason with the London Symphony Orchestra in Elgar’s Cello Concerto on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.