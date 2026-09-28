© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Berlioz's fantastic journey

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Kayla Maurais
/
Unsplash

Hector Berlioz fell hopelessly in love with an actress who barely knew him, then turned his infatuation into one of classical music’s strangest musical fantasies. Symphonie fantastique follows an artist into an opium-fueled nightmare, where he dreams he has murdered his beloved, faces his own execution and ends up at a witches’ sabbath.
The woman who inspired it heard the piece... and eventually married him.
Hear Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino