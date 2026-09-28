Berlioz's fantastic journey

Hector Berlioz fell hopelessly in love with an actress who barely knew him, then turned his infatuation into one of classical music’s strangest musical fantasies. Symphonie fantastique follows an artist into an opium-fueled nightmare, where he dreams he has murdered his beloved, faces his own execution and ends up at a witches’ sabbath.

The woman who inspired it heard the piece... and eventually married him.

Hear Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.