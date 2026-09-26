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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Discover the music of Spain and Latin America

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 26, 2026 at 11:27 PM EDT
Christina Victoria Craft
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The classical traditions of Spain and Latin America take center stage on Concierto. This bilingual program features music by Spanish and Latin American composers, performed by artists from around the world, with stories and context that deepen the listening experience.

Hear Concierto, Sunday nights from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino