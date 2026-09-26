From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Discover the music of Spain and Latin America
The classical traditions of Spain and Latin America take center stage on Concierto. This bilingual program features music by Spanish and Latin American composers, performed by artists from around the world, with stories and context that deepen the listening experience.
Hear Concierto, Sunday nights from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.