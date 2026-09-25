© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

American courage, sacrifice and triumph

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Tri-Star Pictures

From the battle for freedom in Glory to the heroes of Star Wars and the Old West of The Magnificent Seven, movie music helps tell stories of courage, sacrifice and triumph.

Hear the music that gives these stories their emotional power in an encore presentation of America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino