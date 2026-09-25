From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
American courage, sacrifice and triumph
From the battle for freedom in Glory to the heroes of Star Wars and the Old West of The Magnificent Seven, movie music helps tell stories of courage, sacrifice and triumph.
Hear the music that gives these stories their emotional power in an encore presentation of America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.