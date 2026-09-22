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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

It's never too late to find inspiration

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:34 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Johannes Brahms had all but retired from composing when the sound of a clarinet drew him back. He began writing again, creating a series of works for the instrument, including his First Clarinet Sonata.
Hear clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien perform this intimate and expressive work tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino