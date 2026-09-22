From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
It's never too late to find inspiration
Johannes Brahms had all but retired from composing when the sound of a clarinet drew him back. He began writing again, creating a series of works for the instrument, including his First Clarinet Sonata.
Hear clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien perform this intimate and expressive work tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.