From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 2
Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto is one of the great challenges for a pianist. It demands tremendous power and precision, yet some of its most beautiful moments are remarkably intimate. Pianist Hélène Grimaud takes on this monumental work with the Vienna Philharmonic. Hear Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.