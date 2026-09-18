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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The creativity and imagination of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composers

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Carol M. Highsmith
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Wikimedia Commons

American composers have found countless ways to tell our stories through music. And some of their most distinctive works have earned the Pulitzer Prize.
America 250: The American Experience celebrates those achievements, from the simple beauty of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring to the inventive vocal music of Caroline Shaw.
Discover the creativity and imagination of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composers, tonight at 8 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino