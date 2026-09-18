From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The creativity and imagination of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composers
American composers have found countless ways to tell our stories through music. And some of their most distinctive works have earned the Pulitzer Prize.
America 250: The American Experience celebrates those achievements, from the simple beauty of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring to the inventive vocal music of Caroline Shaw.
Discover the creativity and imagination of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composers, tonight at 8 on WSHU.