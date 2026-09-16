© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Discover Henriette Bosmans

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jacob Merkelbach
/
Public domain

Henriette Bosmans was one of the most important Dutch composers of the first half of the 20th century... and a celebrated concert pianist in her own right. Her career was interrupted by war and persecution, and for years her music was rarely heard outside the Netherlands.

Discover the wit and energy of Bosmans’ Concertino for Piano and Orchestra, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino