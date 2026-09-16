From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Discover Henriette Bosmans
Henriette Bosmans was one of the most important Dutch composers of the first half of the 20th century... and a celebrated concert pianist in her own right. Her career was interrupted by war and persecution, and for years her music was rarely heard outside the Netherlands.
Discover the wit and energy of Bosmans’ Concertino for Piano and Orchestra, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.