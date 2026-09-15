From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Randall Goosby and a concerto rediscovered
Florence Price wrote her First Violin Concerto in 1939. Then, like so much of her music, it nearly disappeared. Decades later, her work is finally getting the attention it deserves.
Hear violinist Randall Goosby bring Price’s passionate, virtuosic concerto to the spotlight, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.