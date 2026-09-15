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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Randall Goosby and a concerto rediscovered

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Kaupo Kikkas

Florence Price wrote her First Violin Concerto in 1939. Then, like so much of her music, it nearly disappeared. Decades later, her work is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Hear violinist Randall Goosby bring Price’s passionate, virtuosic concerto to the spotlight, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino