From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Beethoven’s game-changing symphony
Today, Beethoven’s Eroica is a cornerstone of the classical repertoire. But imagine hearing it when it was new. It was longer, bolder and more emotionally intense than the symphonies audiences knew... and it challenged expectations of what a symphony could be.
Hear Beethoven’s game-changing Symphony No. 3, the Eroica, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.