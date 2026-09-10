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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Beethoven’s game-changing symphony

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Joseph Karl Stieler, 1820
/
public domain

Today, Beethoven’s Eroica is a cornerstone of the classical repertoire. But imagine hearing it when it was new. It was longer, bolder and more emotionally intense than the symphonies audiences knew... and it challenged expectations of what a symphony could be.
Hear Beethoven’s game-changing Symphony No. 3, the Eroica, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino