Today, Beethoven’s Eroica is a cornerstone of the classical repertoire. But imagine hearing it when it was new. It was longer, bolder and more emotionally intense than the symphonies audiences knew... and it challenged expectations of what a symphony could be.

Hear Beethoven’s game-changing Symphony No. 3, the Eroica, tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

