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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Popularizing the Wind Quintet

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Anton Reicha didn’t invent the wind quintet, but he helped make it a thing. He wrote 24 of them, helping establish the combination of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon that we know today. Hear Reicha’s Wind Quintet No. 23, performed by the Michael Thompson Wind Quintet tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino