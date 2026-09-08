From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Popularizing the Wind Quintet
Anton Reicha didn’t invent the wind quintet, but he helped make it a thing. He wrote 24 of them, helping establish the combination of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon that we know today. Hear Reicha’s Wind Quintet No. 23, performed by the Michael Thompson Wind Quintet tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.