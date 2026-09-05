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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The sound of an alien encounter

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Columbia Pictures

Some visitors from other worlds inspire wonder. Others make you want to run. This week on Reel Music, hear how composers imagine the sound of an alien encounter, from the soaring music of E.T. to the chilling score of The Thing and the musical conversation at the heart of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday evening at 6 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino