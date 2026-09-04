From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Where spirit meets the American sound
Spiritual inspiration takes many forms in American music. Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, hear Margaret Bonds draw on spirituals, Andrew Balfour connect music with Indigenous tradition, and Duke Ellington honor three Black kings.
Hear the many ways spirit has shaped the American sound tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.