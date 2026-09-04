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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Where spirit meets the American sound

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Spiritual inspiration takes many forms in American music. Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, hear Margaret Bonds draw on spirituals, Andrew Balfour connect music with Indigenous tradition, and Duke Ellington honor three Black kings.

Hear the many ways spirit has shaped the American sound tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino