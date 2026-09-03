From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Season finale of Carnegie Hall Live
The next generation of great orchestral musicians takes the Carnegie Hall stage tonight. The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America joins violinist Ray Chen for Mendelssohn’s exhilarating Violin Concerto and the soaring emotion of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony.
Hear the season finale of Carnegie Hall Live, tonight at 8 on WSHU.