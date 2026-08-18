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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A grandmother's legacy

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Frank Schramm
/
Strings Magazine

George Walker wrote Lyric for Strings in memory of his grandmother, Malvina King, who was born into slavery and escaped to freedom during the Civil War. The music he dedicated to her became his most frequently performed work... a quiet, deeply personal reflection on love and loss. Hear George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino