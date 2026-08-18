From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A grandmother's legacy
George Walker wrote Lyric for Strings in memory of his grandmother, Malvina King, who was born into slavery and escaped to freedom during the Civil War. The music he dedicated to her became his most frequently performed work... a quiet, deeply personal reflection on love and loss. Hear George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.