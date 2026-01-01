WSHU Public Radio Advisory Board

WSHU Public Radio, owned and operated by Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT, is overseen at the fiduciary level by the University’s Trustees, while maintaining a strict editorial firewall between university administration and WSHU’s News and Talk operations.

The WSHU Advisory Board serves an important link between WSHU and the community. It is a volunteer group that provides community input to WSHU about programming and public service. The members represent different professions, geographic regions, individual needs and interests of the communities WSHU serves. We seek to reflect as broadly as possible the demographic, geographic, cultural, economic and social diversity of our listening region.

The WSHU Advisory Board is an advisory body and is not involved in WSHU’s daily management or operations. Members learn about public radio, meet WSHU staff members and have regular communication with the station about programs and public service. Members also serve as ambassadors to their communities.

The board meets three times a year and meetings are open to the public. Meetings take place in person with a zoom option.

Those interested in participating or learning more can contact Margo Lieb at margo@wshu.org

WSHU Advisory Board Members

Patricia Borghesan

Stephanie Branta

Jenny Carrillo

Kelly Catlin

Rima Dael

Sarah Greenblatt

Shoshana Hershkowitz

Sharon Inkeles

Katherine Kennedy

Laurie Lauterbach

Renee Lux

David McKinnis

Jim Morley

Michael Opuszynski

Andy Pforzheimer

Michael Rettger

Andrew Smith

Doug Stone

Greg Von der Ahe

Julia Wyant

Fiscal Year 2027 WSHU Advisory Board Meetings:

All meetings of the WSHU Board Meetings are held via Zoom at 5 p.m. Please contact Margo Lieb ( margo@wshu.org ) for details on how to participate.

Wednesday, October 28

Wednesday, January 20

Wednesday, May 26

Any member of the public may attend for the purpose of observing the meeting. Members of the public are not required to register their names as a condition of attendance. Visitors may attend the meeting as observers only. They may not speak out or otherwise attempt to participate in or to interrupt or delay the meeting.