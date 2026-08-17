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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

What does Frank Lloyd Wright sound like?

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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What does Frank Lloyd Wright sound like? Mark O’Connor found an answer. Inspired by a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed property in South Carolina, O’Connor turned its unusual architecture and surrounding landscape into his Violin Concerto No. 6. Hear Old Brass, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino