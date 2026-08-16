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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

National Relaxation Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 16, 2026 at 12:59 AM EDT
Lei Hwang
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August 15th is the annual celebration of National Relaxation Day – what a great idea! A special day to ease up, calm down, smooth out a few of those rough edges. So sit back and be soothed and uplifted by music that will help you relax on your day off, including RECREATIONAL French chamber music. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, from 7 am to 1pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona