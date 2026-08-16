August 15th is the annual celebration of National Relaxation Day – what a great idea! A special day to ease up, calm down, smooth out a few of those rough edges. So sit back and be soothed and uplifted by music that will help you relax on your day off, including RECREATIONAL French chamber music. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, from 7 am to 1pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.