The sound of the Baroque

One of the world's leading Baroque ensembles has a front-row seat waiting for you.

Tonight on Carnegie Hall Live, Concerto Köln performs music by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, and more using instruments modeled after those of the Baroque era. The result is a sound that's vibrant, intimate, and full of surprises.

Take your seat for Carnegie Hall Live, tonight at 8 on WSHU.