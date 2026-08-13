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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The sound of the Baroque

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Stephanie Berger
/
WQXR

One of the world's leading Baroque ensembles has a front-row seat waiting for you.

Tonight on Carnegie Hall Live, Concerto Köln performs music by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, and more using instruments modeled after those of the Baroque era. The result is a sound that's vibrant, intimate, and full of surprises.

Take your seat for Carnegie Hall Live, tonight at 8 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino