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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Nino Rota's impressive catalog

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 8, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
Paramount Pictures

You know The Godfather. You know Romeo and Juliet. Both films were scored by Nino Rota, but they represent just a small part of a career that included more than 150 film scores. Discover more of his extraordinary music on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday evening at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino