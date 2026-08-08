From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Nino Rota's impressive catalog
You know The Godfather. You know Romeo and Juliet. Both films were scored by Nino Rota, but they represent just a small part of a career that included more than 150 film scores. Discover more of his extraordinary music on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday evening at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.