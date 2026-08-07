From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A musical road trip across America
Take a musical road trip with no traffic, no tolls, and no wrong turns - just great performances from festivals across America. From the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival on Long Island to the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont, with stops in Boston and Oregon, too, hear performances from across the country on the encore presentation of America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU.