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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A musical road trip across America

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Take a musical road trip with no traffic, no tolls, and no wrong turns - just great performances from festivals across America. From the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival on Long Island to the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont, with stops in Boston and Oregon, too, hear performances from across the country on the encore presentation of America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino