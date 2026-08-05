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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Caroline Shaw's musical snapshot

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Brig on the Water, 1856
Gustave Le Gray
/
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Brig on the Water, 1856

A photograph can capture a moment. Caroline Shaw wondered if music could do the same. Inspired by the luminous seascapes of 19th-century French photographer Gustave Le Gray, Shaw's Gustave Le Gray transforms light, movement, and atmosphere into sound. Experience this Grammy-winning composer's musical snapshot tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino