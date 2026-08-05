From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Caroline Shaw's musical snapshot
A photograph can capture a moment. Caroline Shaw wondered if music could do the same. Inspired by the luminous seascapes of 19th-century French photographer Gustave Le Gray, Shaw's Gustave Le Gray transforms light, movement, and atmosphere into sound. Experience this Grammy-winning composer's musical snapshot tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.