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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The Overture that stole the spotlight

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Manuel Nageli
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Ever worked on something until it finally felt right? Beethoven certainly did. While revising his only opera, he wrote four different overtures before settling on one. Ironically, the one many people love most never became the opera's opening. Tonight, hear the concert favorite, Leonore Overture No. 3, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino