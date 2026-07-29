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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A masterpiece at sixteen

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT
Felix Mendelssohn aged 12 (1821)
Carl Joseph Begas
/
public domain
Felix Mendelssohn aged 12 (1821)

What were you doing at sixteen? Felix Mendelssohn was composing one of the greatest chamber music masterpieces ever written. His Octet is full of sparkling melodies, dazzling interplay, and enough energy to make you forget it was written nearly two centuries ago. Hear Mendelssohn's Octet, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino