From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A masterpiece at sixteen
What were you doing at sixteen? Felix Mendelssohn was composing one of the greatest chamber music masterpieces ever written. His Octet is full of sparkling melodies, dazzling interplay, and enough energy to make you forget it was written nearly two centuries ago. Hear Mendelssohn's Octet, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.