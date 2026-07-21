From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A young composer finds his voice
Before Frederic Chopin became famous for his short piano pieces, he introduced himself with a concerto.
Written when he was just twenty, his First Piano Concerto is full of the lyrical melodies and sparkling piano writing that became his trademark.
Hear Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.