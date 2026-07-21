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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A young composer finds his voice

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
pexels.com

Before Frederic Chopin became famous for his short piano pieces, he introduced himself with a concerto.

Written when he was just twenty, his First Piano Concerto is full of the lyrical melodies and sparkling piano writing that became his trademark.

Hear Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino