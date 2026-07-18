The sounds of the Summer Blockbuster

Summer is movie season. Whether you remember standing in line for Jaws, Star Wars, or Jurassic Park, or you grew up with superheroes, pirates, and toys that came to life, the music takes you right back. Revisit the scores behind some of summer's biggest blockbusters on the next Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.