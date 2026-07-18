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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The sounds of the Summer Blockbuster

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 18, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT
Universal Pictures

Summer is movie season. Whether you remember standing in line for Jaws, Star Wars, or Jurassic Park, or you grew up with superheroes, pirates, and toys that came to life, the music takes you right back. Revisit the scores behind some of summer's biggest blockbusters on the next Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino