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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Hooray for Hollywood

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Luscafilm

Hollywood has given us stories we'll never forget, and music that's become part of America's cultural soundtrack. From the soaring themes of John Williams to the rich orchestral sound of Erich Korngold and the imaginative world of Danny Elfman, celebrate the composers who helped define the movies we love. Hear America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino