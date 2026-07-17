From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Hooray for Hollywood
Hollywood has given us stories we'll never forget, and music that's become part of America's cultural soundtrack. From the soaring themes of John Williams to the rich orchestral sound of Erich Korngold and the imaginative world of Danny Elfman, celebrate the composers who helped define the movies we love. Hear America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU.