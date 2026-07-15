Saving songs from the past

When Percy Grainger traveled through the English countryside in the early 1900s, he wasn't looking for famous musicians. He was recording everyday people singing the folk songs they had learned by ear and passed down through generations. Those melodies became Lincolnshire Posy, a musical tribute to the people who kept them alive.

Hear Percy Grainger's Lincolnshire Posy, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.