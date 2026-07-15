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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Saving songs from the past

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Tom Wheatley
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When Percy Grainger traveled through the English countryside in the early 1900s, he wasn't looking for famous musicians. He was recording everyday people singing the folk songs they had learned by ear and passed down through generations. Those melodies became Lincolnshire Posy, a musical tribute to the people who kept them alive.

Hear Percy Grainger's Lincolnshire Posy, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino