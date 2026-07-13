From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Take a musical stroll
Before Edward Elgar became one of Britain's best-known composers, he was a young musician writing for small gatherings. One of those early creations was Six Promenades - short, charming pieces that feel like a leisurely walk through the English countryside.
Take a musical stroll with Elgar's Six Promenades, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.