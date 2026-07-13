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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Take a musical stroll

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:09 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Before Edward Elgar became one of Britain's best-known composers, he was a young musician writing for small gatherings. One of those early creations was Six Promenades - short, charming pieces that feel like a leisurely walk through the English countryside.
Take a musical stroll with Elgar's Six Promenades, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino