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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Bastille Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 12, 2026 at 12:53 AM EDT
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July 14th is Bastille Day in France – the anniversary of the storming of the bastille in 1789. This weekend Sunday Baroque will feature some of the musicians who were making music in pre-revolution France. That includes a composer who wrote a theatrical work based on Chateau Fontainebleau, where the French royalty liked to go for feasts and hunting … and a musician who wrote a loving musical tribute to the tolling bells at a Paris church dedicated to the city’s Patron Saint. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona