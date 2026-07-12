July 14th is Bastille Day in France – the anniversary of the storming of the bastille in 1789. This weekend Sunday Baroque will feature some of the musicians who were making music in pre-revolution France. That includes a composer who wrote a theatrical work based on Chateau Fontainebleau, where the French royalty liked to go for feasts and hunting … and a musician who wrote a loving musical tribute to the tolling bells at a Paris church dedicated to the city’s Patron Saint. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.