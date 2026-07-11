Dario Marianelli tells the story without dialogue

Oscar-winning composer Dario Marianelli creates music that reveals what characters are thinking and feeling, even when they don’t say it out loud.

From the unspoken emotions of Pride & Prejudice to the secrets and consequences at the heart of Atonement, Marianelli’s scores explore the moments when words aren’t enough.

Hear the Best of Dario Marianelli on the next Reel Music, Saturday at 9pm Sunday evening at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.