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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Dario Marianelli tells the story without dialogue

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Focus Features

Oscar-winning composer Dario Marianelli creates music that reveals what characters are thinking and feeling, even when they don’t say it out loud.
From the unspoken emotions of Pride & Prejudice to the secrets and consequences at the heart of Atonement, Marianelli’s scores explore the moments when words aren’t enough.
Hear the Best of Dario Marianelli on the next Reel Music, Saturday at 9pm Sunday evening at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino