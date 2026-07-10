From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
What should American classical music sound like?
Before American composers found a voice recognized around the world, a group of musicians in New England asked a big question: what should American classical music sound like?
They became known as the Boston Six,and they helped shape the American musical tradition.
Hear music by the Boston Six in America 250: The American Experience, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.