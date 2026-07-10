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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

What should American classical music sound like?

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Top: Edward MacDowell, Amy Beach, George Chadwick. Bottom: John Knowles Paine, Horatio Parker, Arthur Foote.
Cap Radio
Top: Edward MacDowell, Amy Beach, George Chadwick. Bottom: John Knowles Paine, Horatio Parker, Arthur Foote.

Before American composers found a voice recognized around the world, a group of musicians in New England asked a big question: what should American classical music sound like?

They became known as the Boston Six,and they helped shape the American musical tradition.

Hear music by the Boston Six in America 250: The American Experience, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino