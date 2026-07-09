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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Carnegie Hall looks back and plays forward

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
WQXR

Fifty years ago, Carnegie Hall brought together some of the biggest names in music for a legendary evening known as the "Concert of the Century." Tonight, a new generation of stars celebrates that historic event.

Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald, Lang Lang and Emanuel Ax join the NYO USA All-Stars for music by Bernstein, Gershwin, and more.

Enjoy the Carnegie Hall Live encore tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino