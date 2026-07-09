Carnegie Hall looks back and plays forward

Fifty years ago, Carnegie Hall brought together some of the biggest names in music for a legendary evening known as the "Concert of the Century." Tonight, a new generation of stars celebrates that historic event.

Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald, Lang Lang and Emanuel Ax join the NYO USA All-Stars for music by Bernstein, Gershwin, and more.

Enjoy the Carnegie Hall Live encore tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.