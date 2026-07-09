From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Carnegie Hall looks back and plays forward
Fifty years ago, Carnegie Hall brought together some of the biggest names in music for a legendary evening known as the "Concert of the Century." Tonight, a new generation of stars celebrates that historic event.
Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald, Lang Lang and Emanuel Ax join the NYO USA All-Stars for music by Bernstein, Gershwin, and more.
Enjoy the Carnegie Hall Live encore tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.