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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A story never revealed

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Tchaikovsky said his final symphony told a story, but he never revealed what that story was. More than a century later, listeners are still searching for meaning in the music.

Was it a farewell? A reflection? Something else entirely?

Hear Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, the “Pathétique,” tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino