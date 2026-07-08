From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A story never revealed
Tchaikovsky said his final symphony told a story, but he never revealed what that story was. More than a century later, listeners are still searching for meaning in the music.
Was it a farewell? A reflection? Something else entirely?
Hear Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, the “Pathétique,” tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.