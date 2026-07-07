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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Land, sea and air

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Composers have always found inspiration in the world around them... including the creatures who share it.

Birds take flight, a trout swims through the water, and a bear dances through the orchestra with music by Respighi, Schubert, and Haydn.

Hear music inspired by the animal kingdom tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino