From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Land, sea and air
Composers have always found inspiration in the world around them... including the creatures who share it.
Birds take flight, a trout swims through the water, and a bear dances through the orchestra with music by Respighi, Schubert, and Haydn.
Hear music inspired by the animal kingdom tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.